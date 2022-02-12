Actress Bimpe Akintunde eulogizes daughter on her 6th birthday, weeks after escaping bandits attack

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her daughter as she clocks 6 years old few months after they both escaped bandits.

Bimpe Akintunde
Eulogizing her only daughter on her 6th birthday, she described her as an irreplaceable blessing from God.

Bimpe Akintunde's daughter
She also described her daughter as her best part and her angel of glory.

Her words,

“Every Time I look at you, I see how much God loves me and I am Very Grateful to God Almighty For Blessing me with such an Irreplaceable Blessing like you MOBOLUWADURO ASHABI. I pray that almighty God will continue to protect you, guide your steps to right part as you continue with the journey of life 🙏🙏🙏 Happy birthday Morenikejiarami”.

In another post she wrote,

“Happy 6th Birthday to My Princess of Hope , My Angel of Glory , My Best Part, My most precious Gift From God Almighty. MORIDUNNU ADUNNI May you Always be Happy , May The hands of God Almighty be upon you Always @iamprincessamida Happy Birthday My Realest Lover”

