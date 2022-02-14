Actress Iyabo Ojo flies 44 ballons as she stuns in red on Valentine’s day

Star-studded actress, Iyabo Ojo, is celebrating Valentine’s day in a different style as she flies 44 balloons in celebration of the day.

Many people are celebrating Valentine’s day in their own way and actress Iyabo Ojo is not left out as she celebrates in a grand style.

The fashion thrilled actress is celebrating Valentine’s day by flying 44 balloons and dressed in an elegant red dress.

Iyabo Ojo who is known for her classy fashion sense stunned in an elegant red dress.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared adorable photos of herself draped in the all red dress with 44 balloons attached on her left and right.

In the caption she wrote in part,

“Happy Valentine’s day my beautiful people ❤️ I told @tiannahsplacempire i want to fly 44 ❤️ balloons for my Valentine Shoot She said ok 👍”.