Davido gifted diamond necklace worth millions of naira, and a barrel of whiskey from Martell Cognac (Video)

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Billionaire Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has been gifted piece of diamond necklace with pendants, worth millions of naira and a barrel of 350 blends of cognac by Martell Cognac.

Davido recently made a trip to France as regards a brand endorsement deal with a whiskey brand, Martell Cognac.

After meeting with the CEO of Martell Cognac, Cesar Giron, he was gifted a diamond necklace with pendants and a barrel of 350 blends of cognac.

The billionaire singer took to his insta story to share videos of the gifts he received from the brand. In the caption he wrote;

“Thank you Martell.”

Davido is known for making big moves ranging from music to endorsement deals and to weathy spending.

Recall that on Valentine’s day, February 14th 2022, he purchased two gift items worth $28k.

Watch video below,

