“Fame, Money And Power Are Too Intoxicating” – Rapper Olamide

Star-studded Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, whose stage name is Olamide, has revealed that fame, money, and power intoxicates musicians.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, he stated that fame, money and power influence musicians actions and inactions towards people around them.

It is a common phenomenon, that fame, money, and power changes people, and can influence how they relate with their fellows.

This seems to be reality in the entertainment industry, as the YBNL boss took to Twitter and stated that these three factors can influence musicians. He thereby prayed that God will help musicians.

According to him fame, money and power are too intoxicating.

His words,

“Fame, money, power. Too intoxicating….

make God de help all of us.”

