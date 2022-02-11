TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main…

FIFA approves Ademola Lookman’s switch of Nationality to Nigeria

Sport
By Peter

Leicester City player, Ademola Lookman has received approval and clearance from FIFA to represent Nigeria instead of the English national team.

Ademola lookman

The news was confirmed by FIFA on Thursday, February 10. The 24 year old striker was part of the England U-21 team that won the World Cup in 2017 alongside the likes of Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bournemouth Dominic Solanke.

READ ALSO

“Super Eagles will return stronger to fight for our nation”…

“You deserve to be celebrated” — Maduka Okoye’s girlfriend…

Ademola Lookman who was born to Nigerian parents is yet to play for the senior team of the Three Lions.

With the switch being approved by FIFA, Nigerians will hope that Lookman will be selected for the Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers against Ghana in March 2022.

The addition of the young striker might boast the chances of the Super Eagles booking a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022, to take place in Qatar.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s burial, reveals…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals tactics used by…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

Man recounts experience after patronizing a breastfeeding ‘Olosho’…

Netizens exposes identity of Bobrisky’s boyfriend, few minutes after he shared a…

“For the first time in my life, I had to say GOOGLE ME” – Comedian Bovi shares…

Angel JB Smith becomes first Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate to be…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

American pastor advises men against having a ‘work-wife’

“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” –…

“I once dated a girl who bought me sliced bread on my birthday” – Reactions as…

Don Jazzy reportedly donates N1.2 million to a lady for her father’s surgery

DJ Ecool and siblings surprise mother with new car as Valentine’s gift…

FIFA approves Ademola Lookman’s switch of Nationality to Nigeria

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More