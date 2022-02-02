TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to…

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for…

Get pregnant if you can’t get a husband, motherhood is more important – Uche Maduagwu advises ladies

Entertainment
By Peter

Actor Uche Maduagwu has advised single ladies to get pregnant and have kids as motherhood is more important, instead of waiting for their boyfriends to propose to them.

Uche Maduagwu ladies motherhood

 

Defending his remark, the actor noted that motherhood is more important than marriage and that times have changed the narrative where one has to get married before bearing children.

READ ALSO

“What morals are you teaching young people”…

“If he no longer cleans his room when you’re coming,…

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Uche linked his advice to Rihanna’s pregnancy, adding that the international pop singer is a happy woman and is enjoying her life despite not getting married.

In his words;

“Dear ladies, being a MOTHER is more important than MARRIAGE, ask yourself did Adam marry Eve before she get belle? #Marriage is over rated, we need to change the ancient narrative that women should #marry before getting belle, times have changed and realities are becoming more clearer, there would be less #DIVORCE if so many women choose belle with someone dem #LOVE before wedding, the true responsibility in a man comes out when he becomes a FATHER, if he stays, his a DAD, but if he runs like bathroom Slippers, Na wayo. #pregnancy #beautiful #instagram #mother #facebook #naija #london”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to sleep over at…

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for them” – Mercy…

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps of fufu on first…

I learnt how to do money rituals through Facebook – 18 year old who beheaded…

“You were barely 4 months when your mother was beaten like a puppy” — Precious…

Lady narrates how robbers helped her fix her car after robbing her in Lagos

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Get pregnant if you can’t get a husband, motherhood is more important – Uche…

Nigerians react to viral footage of Mummy G.O wooing a lady in church (Video)

“I am very available for you, my queen to be” – Singer, Vic O shoots his shot at…

“No matter your degree, your salary no go reach $500 iTunes card” – Self…

“What morals are you teaching young people” – Uche Maduagwu…

Activist Aisha Yeshufu advises mothers against wearing makeup on their toddlers…

“If you girlfriend is demanding for things you can’t afford, chase…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More