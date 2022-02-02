Get pregnant if you can’t get a husband, motherhood is more important – Uche Maduagwu advises ladies

Actor Uche Maduagwu has advised single ladies to get pregnant and have kids as motherhood is more important, instead of waiting for their boyfriends to propose to them.

Defending his remark, the actor noted that motherhood is more important than marriage and that times have changed the narrative where one has to get married before bearing children.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Uche linked his advice to Rihanna’s pregnancy, adding that the international pop singer is a happy woman and is enjoying her life despite not getting married.

In his words;

“Dear ladies, being a MOTHER is more important than MARRIAGE, ask yourself did Adam marry Eve before she get belle? #Marriage is over rated, we need to change the ancient narrative that women should #marry before getting belle, times have changed and realities are becoming more clearer, there would be less #DIVORCE if so many women choose belle with someone dem #LOVE before wedding, the true responsibility in a man comes out when he becomes a FATHER, if he stays, his a DAD, but if he runs like bathroom Slippers, Na wayo. #pregnancy #beautiful #instagram #mother #facebook #naija #london”