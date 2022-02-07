God is the only one responsible for my success – Singer, Timaya opens up

Top dancehall singer, Inetimi Timaya Odon popularly known as Timaya, has dedicated his success to the favour of God upon his life.

According to the singer, only God has been blessing him with his career advancement in the music industry over the years and also the massive financial success he’s achieved as a result, to which he is very grateful for.

Timaya made this known to his followers and fans recently, in a post on social micro-blogging platform Twitter, on Sunday February 6, 2022.

In his words;

“Na only God dey butter my bread”

This comes just weeks after the “Cold Outside” singer stated that it is now impossible for him to ever go broke in this life again.