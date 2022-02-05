“Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off new look after weeks of constant workout (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido, has shared new photos of himself on social media spotting his new look and netizens couldn’t help but point out that the singer has lost weight.

Davido shares new photos of his body, after constant workout sessions

In recent times, the 29-year-old “FEM” crooner has been engaging in constant workout sessions and sharing videos of it on his social media pages.

However, It appears as though his new workout routines are now already paying off because the new photos he shared on Instagram, shows that he now has a slimmer figure.

In some of the new photos, he is seen lighting a stick of cigarette or weed.

He captioned them, writing: “Health is wealth.”

See more photos of the new look of Davido below:

