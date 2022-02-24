“Hurry up and graduate, let me come and eat rice” – Bobrisky surrenders, wish James Brown well ahead of graduation in UK

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky Okuneye, has quenched the flame of feud with fellow counterpart, James Brown, after a series of shades and online quarrels with one another.

This comes following the heated exchange between the duo which started with Bobrisky who subtly shaded James Brown for lying about schooling in winter, just after the latter’s trip to the UK.

This, however, triggered James Brown to counterattack the crossdresser in an interview with Daddy Freeze.

In reaction, Bobrisky gives up the chase as he wishes her counterpart well ahead of his education in the UK.

“James brown wish you d best in life darling… hurry up and graduate let come and eat rice,” he wrote in a post.

Refer to the post below: