“I get baby face, I come sexy, I come get money” – Tiwa Savage finally agrees she doesn’t look her age

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has finally agreed that she is beautiful and doesn’t look her age.

The mother of one who clocked 42 years old on Saturday February 5th, 2022, took to her insta story and stated that she doesn’t look her age.

Sharing a picture of herself on her insta story, she noted that she is sexy, has a baby face, has talent, good heart, and money.

She therefore agreed that she doesn’t look her age in her natural photo which she shared on her insta story.

Her words

“Ok even me sef I agree say I no look my age for this pic…I get baby face, I come sexy, get talent, good heart, I come get money again ahn ahn”.

