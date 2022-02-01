“I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer Seyi Shay says as she congratulates her

Celebrated Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has congratulated US rapper, Rihanna, over the pregnancy of her first child with her lover ASAP Rocky.

Seyi Shay in a post on her social media page, congratulated the international pop star and stated that she knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year, 2021.

Rihanna’s pregnancy went viral on Monday 31st January, 2022, after her fashion line CEO, made it public during a photoshoot with her lover, A$AP Rocky.

Her photographer shared photos of Rihanna’s growing baby bump while she was wearing an unbuttoned jacket.

The photographer identified as Diggy, tagged her and ASAP Rocky on the photos and wrote,“She IS!”.

This confirms her pregnancy rumors that have been making waves for sometime.

