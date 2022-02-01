“I really want to experience this” — Mercy Eke cries out, following news of Rihanna’s pregnancy

Reality star and social media influencer, Mercy Eke, has stated that she wishes to experience pregnancy just like Barbadian singer, Rihanna.

The 28-year-old Big Brother Naija winner revealed this to her fans via her official Twitter page while reacting to the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Recall that we reported, that the 33-year-old Barbadian singer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, after showing off her baby bump in latest photos.

Mercy Eke then stated that she really wants to experience what pregnancy feels like.

She however noted that she wants it to be at the right time.

“I feel like crying. I really wanna experience this at the right time”, Mercy Eke wrote.

See her post below: