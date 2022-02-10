“I was offered over N100 million to perform at a club in Dubai” – Davido

Billionaire Nigerian singer, Davido, is making big moves as usual. The singer has revealed that he was offered over N100 million to perform at a night club in Dubai.
The Afrobeat singer revealed that he was offered a whooping sum of $250,000 (N104 million) to perform at a club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Davido disclosed this while replying to a comment made by a fan on social media.
An online video of Davido performing at the night club made rounds online and in reaction to this a fan said that there are shows Davido should decline.
The fan identified as sugarbaby on Instagram wrote;
”There are some invite Davido need to dey decline especially if e get big show like that of O2 Arena.”
In response to this the father of three wrote:
”@sugarbaby_mimi126 Say no to 250 thousand dollars to dance and drink at a night club in Dubai”
See below,
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES