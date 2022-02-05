“If we are dating and your parents are still training you, keep collecting money from them” — Benkrezt tells ladies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Ben Krezt, has stated that if he is dating a lady, who is still being trained by her parents, she should keep collecting money from them.

Singer Ben Krezt
Singer Ben Krezt

Ben took to his insta story and reiterated that if he is dating a lady, such a lady should not pressure him with her needs.

According to him such a lady should collect money from her parents because he doesn’t want any woman to mount pressure on him.

His words,

“Dear queens if we’re dating and your parents are still training you abeg continue to dey ask them money ohh bcus for now I dey save for our future no pressure me I take God beg u🙏”

Ben Krezt
Ben Krezt
