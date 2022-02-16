“Learn a skill, schooling should be your side hustle” – BBNaija’s Beatrice advises Nigerian students

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Beatrice Agba, has advised Nigerian students to learn a skill while in school and take school as side hustle.

Beatrice
Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Beatrice, stated that students spend 7 years for a 4-year course.

According to her after graduating some students realize that they learnt nothing because they lack the facilities to practice what they were taught in school.

She therefore advised students to learn a skill while in school and take school as a side hustle.

Her words,

“Imagine graduating after 7 years for a 4-year course then realizing you learnt nothing coz of lack of facilities to practice what they were teaching. I’m not saying school isn’t important but learn a skill darling. In this country, schooling should be your side hustle”.

See below,

