“Marlians do not celebrate valentine’s day” – Naira Marley warns his fans

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has warned his ahead of Valentine’s day.

The ‘Kojosese’ crooner, took to his Twitter page and warned his fans that ‘Marlians’, do not celebrate valentine’s day.

According to him ‘Marlians’do not celebrate valentine’s day unless they are single.

His words,

“Marlian no dey do valentine or your single? Be clear”.

In another news, Naira Marley recently released a new album titled, “Kojosese”. His new album has received much love and acceptance from his fans and followers.

As at the time of writing this report, Naira Marley’s new album, “Kojosese, has reached over 900 thousand views on YouTube. This is the first album the ‘Marlian’ president will release in 2022.

See below,