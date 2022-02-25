“May Old Age Be Our Portion” – Actress Ufoma McDermott Says As She Celebrates Her Father’s Birthday

Nollywood actress, Ufoma McDermott, has prayed for her fans and followers to experience old age. This she prayed as she celebrates her father on his birthday.

The actress’s father clocked 85 years old on Friday, February 25th, 2022, and she took to her Instagram page and celebrated her father.

While celebrating her father’s birthday, she thanked God for being good to her and her father. She also described his birthday as 85 years of God’s goodness.

She also prayed for those who desire old age, that, they will experience and embrace it. She added that old age will be everyone’s portion.

he wrote:

“85 years of God’s goodness. PHappy birthday daddy. God has been good indeed. Today, I pray for as many as desire old age: They will experience and embrace it in bliss. May #OldAge be our portion”.

See below,