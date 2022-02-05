“Men are now looking for rich girls” — Twitter user advises ladies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian Twitter user and influencer, Jhenifa, have advised ladies to stop being dependent on men. She stated that men are now looking for rich girls to date or marry.

Jhenifa stated that a woman’s cooking skill no longer matter in a relationship.

According to her if a woman is poor, yet know  how to cook, such a woman will die single.

The Twitter influencer took to the micro blogging platform and advised ladies who are in search of rich men to pay their bills.

She reiterated that men are no longer in search of poor women, rather they are in search rich ladies.

Her words,

“Nowadays men are looking for rich girls too. You will die single with your cooking skills my sister”.

