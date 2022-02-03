TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for…

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for…

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised My Children” – Onyeka Onwenu reveals

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Veteran Nigerian singer and Journalist, Onyeka Onwenu, has opened up on her failed marriage and how she single handedly raised her children without support from their father.

Onyeka Onwenu
Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu in an interview with OAP Kikelomo Atanda, stated that her marriage was difficult, which caused her depression.

READ ALSO

Onyeka Owenu condemns Obi Cubana’s mother’s…

‘Women are worth more than shaking their bumbum In Videos’-…

According to her she didn’t want to end her marriage with her ex-husband but it would have killed her if she didn’t.

She added that she single handedly raised her kids because the father of her children didn’t pay their school fees for one day, didn’t buy her kids clothes and didn’t give her housekeeping money.

Her words,

“I went through it, it was difficult because I really didn’t want my marriage to end but I couldn’t take it anymore, it would have killed me. I always say that that is the truth and it was not good for the children to live in that kind of environment where the mother is depressed, the mother is carrying the weight of the whole family.

“I raised my children from kindergarten to master’s degree. My husband didn’t pay school fees for one day, didn’t buy clothes, didn’t pay for holidays, didn’t give me housekeeping money but he was a nice and kind and generous man and basically, there was control where if you didn’t do the things he wanted, ‘well I’m not going to help you, I’m not going to give you money and I would like to say this to Nigerians, any man who has children, has a family and decides not to take care of them, you’ll have to answer to God.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for refusing to marry…

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for them” – Mercy…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to sleep over at…

Man shares his encounter with ‘hook-up’ lady he met at a random…

Lady laments on social media after secretly following her husband at night

Lady luckily escapes being kidnapped by boys in UNILAG (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised My Children” –…

Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after her pregnancy announcement

Portable dragged to filth over his claims of being inspired by Wizkid’s…

“My life has completely changed since my first kid” – Actor, Samuel Ajibola…

“Gossip is really paying my bills” – Blogger Tosin Silverdam…

“Property and wigs are overpriced in Nigeria” – Actress Jemima…

“Tired of fighting myself in this cold world” — Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More