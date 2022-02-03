“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised My Children” – Onyeka Onwenu reveals

Veteran Nigerian singer and Journalist, Onyeka Onwenu, has opened up on her failed marriage and how she single handedly raised her children without support from their father.

Onyeka Onwenu in an interview with OAP Kikelomo Atanda, stated that her marriage was difficult, which caused her depression.

According to her she didn’t want to end her marriage with her ex-husband but it would have killed her if she didn’t.

She added that she single handedly raised her kids because the father of her children didn’t pay their school fees for one day, didn’t buy her kids clothes and didn’t give her housekeeping money.

Her words,

“I went through it, it was difficult because I really didn’t want my marriage to end but I couldn’t take it anymore, it would have killed me. I always say that that is the truth and it was not good for the children to live in that kind of environment where the mother is depressed, the mother is carrying the weight of the whole family.

“I raised my children from kindergarten to master’s degree. My husband didn’t pay school fees for one day, didn’t buy clothes, didn’t pay for holidays, didn’t give me housekeeping money but he was a nice and kind and generous man and basically, there was control where if you didn’t do the things he wanted, ‘well I’m not going to help you, I’m not going to give you money and I would like to say this to Nigerians, any man who has children, has a family and decides not to take care of them, you’ll have to answer to God.”