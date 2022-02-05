“My new album is 95% ready, probably my last album” –Rapper, Olamide reveals

Award-winning rapper Olamide Adedeji better known simply as Olamide, has announced on Saturday, that his soon-to-be dropped album is 95 percent ready.

The veteran rapper revealed this on his verified Twitter account to his fans, lately.

According to Olamide, he’s not certain about the exact release date; but he however stated that he was simply taking his time to ensure it is the best ever to be released.

While making it known that his new album, ‘Unruly’ might be his last, the rapper also hinted he would drop singles once in a while.

Olamide wrote on Twitter;

“Next album = #Unruly 95% ready. Release date = I don’t know

Taking my time to make it the best ever… probably my last album.

Though I will drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it. It’s been a mad ass run; giving albums back to back.”