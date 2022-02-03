Portable dragged to filth over his claims of being inspired by Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba” song to start doing music

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentMusic
By Peter

Singer, Portable has been dragged to filth by social media users following claims of being inspired by superstar singer, Wizkid, to start doing music.

Portable dragged to filth after saying Wizkid Ojuelegba inspired him to do music

This comes following heavy criticisms that trailed the singer over videos made in Kenya with women, which was tagged as harrassment.

Taking to social micro-blogging platform Twitter, Portable revealed that Wizkid was his inspiration to begin doing music following the release of his famous ‘Ojuelegba’ track back in 2014.

“Wizkid Ojuelegba inspired me to start doing music,” Portable wrote on his Twitter page.

However, his tweet was immediately followed by mixed reactions from Twitter users who questioned the authenticity of the claim and his recent actions, as many tweeps dragged him to filth for the statement.

See reactions below:

