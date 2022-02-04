Reactions as police reportedly arrests lady for buying pregnancy test strips

Nigerians have raised alarm over the alleged arrest and detention of a female student in Ogun state.

Reports alleged that policemen in Abeokuta, Ogun State, arrested the student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) for buying postpill and pregnancy test strips.

Raising the alarm on Twitter, the victim’s sister identified with the Twitter handle @Sisi_Olole wrote:

“My sister a student of mapoly just got arrested for going to buy postpill and pregnancy strip. She’s at police post Abeokuta. Please help me oooo this police thing don reach my side @SavvyRinu @TundeTASH I’d not know who else to contact.”

“Please my sister just got arrested at police post ita Oluwo. 0906 791 0382 they’ve seized her phone please help me I’m in lagos I can’t even do anything from here.”

Reacting, @Samtol4 said,

“Are you alright? Which law says she cannot buy contraceptive?.”

@Tweetxtant:

“Who trains the police for christ sake? Whr do they get thier officers & men from. Which one is arresting and detaining someone for buying contraceptives ? If they waste time and the situation graduates above what postpill can handle, will they pay bills for the baby.”