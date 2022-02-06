TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed…

“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” –…

“Show love back, you won’t die” – Actress Shan George tackles colleagues

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has tackled her colleagues in the industry for not reciprocating the love she show them.

Shan George
Shan George

The actress in a post on her insta story lamented about how she followed her colleagues in the Nollywood industry, but in return they follow her with their fan page instead of their real page.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady receives breathtaking surprise proposal from…

“Everyone is looking for unconditional love but they’re…

According to her celebrity status dies but the love she has for them doesn’t die. She therefore advised her colleagues to show some love as it won’t kill them.

Her words,

“Dear celebrity, I dey follow you, but u follow me back with ur fan page, instead of ur real page. Celebrity status dies, but the love wey we love u, no fit die. Show love back you won’t die”.

See below,

Shan George
Shan George

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed her of N5k

“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” – 15-year-old boy…

“Use anybody but not your mother or sister” – Suspected ritualists brag about…

Abba Kyari forced me to accept being a kidnapper by killing six people in my…

Nigerian lady receives breathtaking surprise proposal from man she met on…

5-months pregnant lady breaks down in tears, says she no longer wants a baby…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Show love back, you won’t die” – Actress Shan George tackles…

“I will celebrate you everyday of my life” – Lateef Adedimeji…

“You men acting like you hate your wife to please your side chick, grow…

Moment Tiwage Savage twerks up a storm at her 42nd birthday party in Lagos…

“The more successful a woman, the harder it is for her to get…

“Marriage no cost, na you wan wed like ritu*list” – Newlywed…

BBNaija’s Boma reveals the features of poor people

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More