“Show love back, you won’t die” – Actress Shan George tackles colleagues

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has tackled her colleagues in the industry for not reciprocating the love she show them.

The actress in a post on her insta story lamented about how she followed her colleagues in the Nollywood industry, but in return they follow her with their fan page instead of their real page.

According to her celebrity status dies but the love she has for them doesn’t die. She therefore advised her colleagues to show some love as it won’t kill them.

Her words,

“Dear celebrity, I dey follow you, but u follow me back with ur fan page, instead of ur real page. Celebrity status dies, but the love wey we love u, no fit die. Show love back you won’t die”.

