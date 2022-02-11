“Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry” – BB Naija’s Tacha

Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has revealed that some ladies are becoming the man they wanted to marry.

The season 6 Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, took to her official Instagram page and stated that some ladies are becoming the men they wanted to marry.

It is no doubt that some ladies who were not born rich, crave to marry into wealth. However some of these ladies who have such craving are becoming rich by the day and Tacha seems to be one of them.

The reality tv star and enterpreneur, is arguably a successful businesswoman.

It can be recalled that few days ago, Tacha, revealed the reason she is still single.

A fan asked her why she is not dating or married, she stated that she is single because she has not found someone richer than her.

Sharing a beautiful photo of herself in the wee hours of Friday, she wrote;

“Some of us are becoming the men we want to marry”.

