TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday…

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised…

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and…

“Sudden wealth k!lls faster than hunger” — Video director, TG Omori

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular video director, TG Omori, has opined that sudden wealth and power kills faster than hunger.

TG Omori
TG Omori

The video director took to the micro blogging platform and stated that when people become wealthy suddenly it can lead to their death.

READ ALSO

“There is nothing like money ritual” –…

“We celebrate all types of questionable wealth” –…

He advised that if someone breakout from generational poverty such a person need to reorientate his mind or go for therapy.

According to him if such a person doesn’t undergo therapy and reorientate his mind, his suddenly gotten wealth and power can lead to his death.

His words,

“If you suddenly breakout from poverty after a generational long run it’s important you reorientate your mind or go for therapy! Sudden wealth and power can kill faster than hunger”.

See below,

TG Omori
TG Omori
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday party (Video)

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised My Children” –…

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and claiming their…

Man seeks advice after catching brother’s wife in bed with another man

“Pregnancy humbled me” – Lady says as she shares ‘before…

“I love you, just trying to get out of my shy zone” – Female teacher shares note…

“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” – 15-year-old boy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Sudden wealth k!lls faster than hunger” — Video director, TG Omori

5-months pregnant lady breaks down in tears, says she no longer wants a baby…

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant…

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola lands second movie role in Niyi…

“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” – 15-year-old boy…

Singer, Portable shows off stunning wife and son on Tiktok (Video)

“Everyone is looking for unconditional love but they’re carrying a bag full of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More