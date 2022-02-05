“Sudden wealth k!lls faster than hunger” — Video director, TG Omori

Popular video director, TG Omori, has opined that sudden wealth and power kills faster than hunger.

The video director took to the micro blogging platform and stated that when people become wealthy suddenly it can lead to their death.

He advised that if someone breakout from generational poverty such a person need to reorientate his mind or go for therapy.

According to him if such a person doesn’t undergo therapy and reorientate his mind, his suddenly gotten wealth and power can lead to his death.

His words,

“If you suddenly breakout from poverty after a generational long run it’s important you reorientate your mind or go for therapy! Sudden wealth and power can kill faster than hunger”.

