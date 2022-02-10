“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals tactics used by yahoo boys(Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian lady has taken social media to advise ladies against the new tactics used by yahoo boys to do ritual.

The lady who didn’t disclose her name, was spotted in a video online advising ladies on some important things they should take along whenever they are lodging in an hotel.

She advised ladies to always take their towels and bedspread along whenever they lodge in an hotel.

According to her some internet fraudsters otherwise known as yahoo boys, now use their girlfriends for rituals by hypnotizing their towels, bedspread or putting charm under the bed.

She therefore advised ladies to always take their towels and bedspread along and be watchful whenever they are lodging in an hotel with their boyfriend.

Watch video below,

