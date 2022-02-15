TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Still on Valentine, Pero Adeniyi, the baby mama of the Afrobeat star, Tuface has taken to her Instagram page to flaunt her new man.

Pero shared the loads of gifts she received from her new man as well as the note she received. In the picture, a beautiful doll, and a well packaged gift sealed with a red ribbon.

Also, the picture of two people were seen holding hands together.

The mother of four also thanked her man for loving her unconditionally and also showered him with praises and love.

She said ” Thank you for bringing out the best in me. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and loving all I come with, Love you forever!
#MALABOSBABY
#SPAZ4EVER
#US4EVER
“Everything you do is simply amazing “

