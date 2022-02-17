“Ugly uncle, don’t let me insult you” – Ehi Ogbebor blows hot after Wale Jana accused her of stealing his business idea

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Nigerian businesswoman, Ehi Ogbebor, has thrown a jab at businessman, Wale Jana, following a post about someone stealing his business idea.

Wale Jana had hinted that he shared his idea about selling diffusers with someone, and the person stole the idea and started selling diffusers. Although he didn’t mention a name, he stated that the act is proof that the said person lacks class.

“If I give you ideas for diffusers and then you turn around and start selling diffusers, it’s proof you have no class. There is more where that came from. Game on,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

In an apparent reaction to Wale’s post however, Ehi Ogbebor noted that they’ve never met in person, and he’s been trying to schedule a meeting with her, which she turned down.

In her words;

“I heard one craze person I have never met in person is trying to use his head to clout chase not me. Pls uncle have you ever met me in person. I don’t even reply dms. I have been selling diffusers b4 you even had your business registered. Just excited about this brand because it’s dope!!! Abeg shift. Don’t allow me insult you. see mumu.”

“You called me tire like 2 months ago n I refused [email protected] a meeting with u…. This diffusers we’re ordered since August last year. See Ugly Uncle Biko am not in the mood pls 🙏🏼🙏🏼. Noi vex nah God do am. … we are selling like Toothpick 😉”.

