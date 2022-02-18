“You made the right decision in life if you are dating a fuel attendant this period” — Singer, Peter Okoye

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye popularly known as Mr P, has opined that anyone who is dating a fuel attendant in Nigeria made the right choice.

Mr P in a post on his Insta story, stated that anyone who is dating a fuel attendant in this period of fuel scarcity in Nigeria, such a person’s level is high.

This he said in light of the fuel scarcity in the country, wherein people queue or sleep at fuel stations over night inorder to get fuel.

According to him, anyone who is dating a fuel attendant in this current situation, made the right choice.

His words,

“If you are dating a fuel attendant this period your level is high. You made the right decision in life”.

See below,