Church owners allegedly kidnap their church members and kill one in Ogun state

The Ogun State police command has arrested two founders of the Life Builders Network Christian Fellowship Group for allegedly kidnapping and killing one of their church members.

Chidi Samuel and Paul Zakari, the church’s founders, were accused of killing one Favour Okumazor in Oyan village, Imala, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun.

They were paraded among others detained for other offences on Monday, March 21.

While parading them at the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankoke, said the suspects had taken seven youths away from their parents to an isolated area in Oyan for Bible study and fellowship.

According to him, one of the youths had escaped to inform their parents that one of them had been killed by the self-styled men of God.

He added that the parents alerted the police, who he said went ahead to apprehend the suspects.