Man rejoices as his uncle gets released, 5 months after being in kidnappers’ den

A man identified as Aleeyu Dikko has narrated how his uncle was released, 5 months after he was kidnapped.

Sharing the story via Twitter, Aleeyu revealed how a man who was sent to pay ransom for his uncle was also kidnapped in the process.

According to him, his uncle was kidnaped along Kaduna Abuja road.

Aleeyudikko wrote,

“Alhamdulillah my uncle Musa Dikko was released after 5 months of been hostage, he was kidnapped along kaduna Abuja road, as you reunite with your family May Allah continue to guide and protect us from those merciless and evil people

Not both, the other person was the person sent to give them the first ransom they demanded and they kidnapped him too after collecting the ransom.”