Comedian, Sabinus gifts his childhood friend a brand new car (Video)

Popular Instagram skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, well known as Oga Sabinus, has gifted his childhood friend a brand new car.

The comedian gifted his childhood friend and colleague, MC Monica, a white Toyota Camry.

Taking to his Instagram page, Sabinus shared photos and videos that captured the moment the car was presented to his friend. He also shared a throwback photo of them together.

This is coming shortly after Sabinus took to his social media page to show off the beautiful house he bought for his parents n Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “My Little Gift To My Parents 🙏🏿❤️ Mummy And Daddy Oya Manage This Small Gift 🎁 🏡 🏠 From Your Handsome Son 🤣 ( Sabinus )”.