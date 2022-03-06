Davido makes history as 02 Arena honors him, changes arena name to ‘The David02’

Top Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has made yet another achievement for himself in the history of entertainment industry.

This is so as the 02 Arena in London, honored him by changing the arena name to ‘The Davido2’. This is the first of it’s kind in the history of the entertainment industry.

Davido held his concert at the 02 Arena on Saturday 5th march, 2022, and it was a sold out show. The 02 Arena took to their social media page and announced that Davido’s concert tickets were all sold out.

This is the first time that the 02 Arena will confirm a Nigerian artiste’s show, as ‘sold out’. The 02 thus honored him by changing the name of the arena to ‘The Davido2’, for only one night (Saturday night) when he held his concert.

Taking to his insta story, davido shared a screenshot of the 02 Arena’s information about the change of the arena’s name to ‘The Davido2’.

“To celebrate the return of Davido back to London with his champion sound for one night only ‘The 02’will become “The Davido2. Have an amazing time to everyone going”.

