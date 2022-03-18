How I slept with a groom before and after his wedding as a bridesmaid – Lady spills

A self acclaimed relationship guru and presenter at the Kumasi’s ‘ABN Radio One’, identified as Yaa Nicky, has spilled secrets about her personal life.

The OAP in her recent statement, disclosed that she once slept with a groom before his wedding and still repeated the bad act after his wedding.

She further left people dumbfounded after she went further to reveal that in the wedding, she had served as a bridesmaid.

According to her, she doesn’t have any regrets since life is one and meant to enjoy; the groom, she revealed, was her ex-boyfriend.

The lady said:

“I slept with a groom before his wedding even though I was a bridesmaid… I went to the wedding, spent his money on them, and slept with him again after the ceremony.

I never mentioned that to the woman and she doesn’t need to know. Life is only intended to be lived once, so enjoy it.”