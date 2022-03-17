TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean has lamented over the double standards of people towards divorce in marriage.

According to Justin, a woman gets praised for leaving a toxic relationship, but when it’s vice versa, the man gets dragged for not being a man.

Justin and his wife Korra Obidi are currently facing crisis in their marriage and Justin has vowed to end the relationship this week.

According to Justin, his wife is a narcissist who finds it very hard to apologize after hurting others.

Taking to Instagram to lament over people’s response towards his ordeal, he said,

“When a man leaves a toxic relationship, he isn’t being a man, but when a woman does it, she is a hero to be praised.

I will teach my daughters what equality is by the definition of the word. That’s what a man does”.

