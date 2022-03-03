“I now accept fuel and fuel money” – Actress Chinonso Arubayi informs intending suitors

Nigerian celebrities seems to be affected by the looming fuel scarcity in Nigeria. Actress Chinonso Arubayi is not left out, as she informs her intending suitors that she now accepts fuel and fuel money.

Chinonso Arubayi

Her words,



“Nigeria which way forward? My fuel tank is now on E, and I am now outside. Dear intending suitors, this is an update that I no longer have coconut head.



“I have started accepting fuel, please dont send me flowers and chocolates. I now accept fuel and fuel money.”