A Nigerian lady who had a bad dream about her pregnant neighbor has narrated what happened after she opened up about her dream.

She revealed that her neighbor turned against her and began to avoid her after she revealed the bad dream she had.

In her words,

“So I had a bad dream about my neighbor. Very bad dream that she lost her baby and was also battling for her own life.

I got so scared and I told my friend about the dream. She advised me to pray against it and also talk to my neighbor so she can pray against it too.

So I approached this pregnant woman and was telling her the dream, only for her to cut me short and ask me to get out of her house. I was so embarrassed but I continued pressing on for her to listen and this woman grabbed a bucket of water from her house and emptied it on me.

That was the greatest embarrassment I’ve received since I was born. I didn’t pray about anything again cause whenever I remember it, anger fills my heart. Well fast forward to the delivery day. I’m not happy about the situation but this woman actually lost her baby and her womb all in one day.

Guilty conscience began to kill me after I heard the news because I didn’t pray about it. I had to pack all my loads and leave that compound but I still feel miserable. Please advice me. What should I do”.