Man ghosts his fiancé on their wedding day because she was freaky at her bachelorette party

A man reportedly ghosted his fiancé on their wedding day because she was freaky at her bachelorette party.

The story which was narrated by a lady identified as Gemini on Twitter, entails how a man refused to show up on their wedding day because his fiancé was freaky at her bachelorette party.

According to the story shared on Twitter, the man’s fiance had a drip of a stripper’s private part in her mouth.

The video of the incidence was sent to the man and he ghosted her on their wedding day.

Her words,

“Dam man ghosted his fiance on their wedding day cos she had a bachelorette party and a video was sent to him from her sister of the male stripper having chocolate drip off his private part into her mouth lol”.

See below,