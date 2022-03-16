TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as Obinna has been hospitalized after his girlfriend, Nancy, poured water on him over an argument.

Reports gathered that the incident happened on Sunday, March 6, at their residence in Egbu, Owerri, Imo State.

A source said:

“They’ve been dating for five months and live together. On the day of the incident, Obinna informed Nancy of his intention to attend a birthday party.

She asked him not to go on the basis of he was going to cheat on her with another lady. An argument ensued with the victim insisting on attending the party. In a bid to ensure her command was kept, Nancy proceeded to boil water and scald her boyfriend’s face with it.

He was rushed to the hospital where he’s recuperating while Nancy is nowhere to be found.”

