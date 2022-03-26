Nigeria vs Ghana: ‘We’ll wrap it up in Abuja’ – Super Eagles make promise to Nigerians

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sport
By Ezie Innocent

After a 0-0 draw against Ghana’s Black Stars in Kumasi on Friday, the Super Eagles of Nigeria made a promise to their adoring fans.

On Friday, the World Cup qualifying playoff between the two neighbors and archrivals finished in a tie, with the rematch scheduled for Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Super Eagles
The Super Eagles have promised to ‘wrap it up in Abuja’ given that they hold a little advantage over the Black Stars.

In their official Twitter account, the players tweeted, “We appreciate our fans for standing by us and supporting us all through in Kumasi. We will wrap it up in Abuja. FT: GHA 0-0 NGA. #SoarSuperEagles.”

Austin Eguavoen, the coach of the Super Eagles, has already recognized the area in which his team requires improvement after the 0-0 draw with the Black Stars in Kumasi.

Eguavoen told reporters after the game that the Super Eagles need to work on their reaction after an action, to get behind the ball.

