Nigerian doctor raises alarm as two men suffer from prolonged erection just after eating shawarma in Ibadan

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Two cases of prolonged election in men who ate Shawarma in Ibadan, Oyo State, have been reported by a Nigerian doctor with the Twitter account @thebeardedsina.


The doctor raised the alarm, requesting that Nigerian anti-drug agencies probe the contents of some roadside shawarma in Ibadan.

On Twitter, he wrote: “This Shawarma causing erection thing needs to be looked into.

“Another man just called in that he is having erections after eating Shawarma that’s not going down for 1 hour. What are Shawarma sellers putting inside?

“2 cases of Prolonged erection after eating Shawarma in 24 hours. Please who has a link to any food inspection agency

“It will be good for them to investigate what is in the content of some road side shawarma in Ibadan.

“If food vendors are lacing food with drugs or sex enhancement pills. That is illegal this needs to be investigated.”

