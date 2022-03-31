Twin skit makers, Doyin and Moyin celebrate birthday with stunning photos

Popular twin comedians, Doyin and Moyin Oladimeji, also known as Twinz Love, have marked their birthday with stunning photoshoots.

The twin sisters who recently shared their grass to grace story during a recent interview, took to Instagram to celebrate their birthday.

Sharing the photos, they thanked God for his love and guidance as they clock a new age.

This is coming weeks after the adorable twins acquired their first house; a property worth millions of naira.

The adorable Instagram comedians who are known for their unique content with their mother took to the image-sharing platform to mark the milestone of their age.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded the page of Twinz Love to celebrate with them on their birthday.