“Why the hate?, No be my fault say my papa get money” -Davido cries out after selling out 02 Arena

By Adebimpe

Singer Davido has cried out over the hate in the entertainment industry. He cried out over the hate he is experiencing among his colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The billionaire’s son, hours after selling out the 02 Arena, was spotted in a video on social media, lamenting about the hate he is experiencing among his colleagues in the entertainment industry because of his father’s wealth.

The singer stated that he has been experiencing hate for the past seven years in the music industry because of his father’s wealth.

He added that he works hard like his colleagues in the entertainment industry. According to him it is not his fault that his father has money.

His words,

“For seven years and nobody support me, its just hate. From morning to night its just hate, because of what my papa get money, na my fault? I work hard, I deliver it”.

