14-year-old boy drowns after falling inside open water in Kano

News
By Ezie Innocent

Usman Magaji, a 14-year-old boy from Kano state, perished after falling inside open water in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, a spokesman for the Kano State Fire Service, said his team rescued the victim unconscious, but he was subsequently declared dead.

“Today being Friday 01 April 2022, our formation at Kafar Nassarawa received an emergency call at about 07:55am from Magaji Muhd Inuwa,” Abdullahi stated.

“He reported an inccident at Mariri Farawa behind police station Kumbotso Local Government Area

“When our men from Rescue unit reached the area at about 08:11am, they found that a boy of about 14 years old by name Usman Magaji fell inside open water

“Victim rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead, and handed over the victim to Inspector Aliyu Umar of Farawa police station.”

