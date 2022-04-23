TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has shared stunning photos on her Instagram page, as she celebrates 40th birthday.

Sharing the adorable photos, Ini Edo lauded herself while recounting her achievements in life and speaking positively about her future.

In her words,

“This is 40. I possess the qualities needed to be extremely successful. Creative energy surges through me and leads me to new and brilliant ideas

Happiness is a choice. I base my happiness on my own accomplishments and blessings I’ve been given. My ability to conquer my challenges is limitless. My potential to succeed is infinite.

My thoughts are filled with positivity and my love is plentiful with prosperity. Everything that is happening now is happening for my ultimate good. Though these times are difficult, there are only a short phase of life.

I am conquering my fears. I am defeating it steadily each day. My life is just beginning because I am the apple of God’s Eyes. Happy birthday to me BROWNSUGAR is 40 and unstoppable”.

