Evangelist Katherine reveals why she wears a hijab despite being Christian

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian evangelist, Catherine Also Known as Mummy G.O has revealed why she wears a hijab, despite being a Christian.

Sister Catherine in her recent video, explained that she’s not a Muslim as assumed by people due to her way of dressing.

“I’m a born again Christian and I was instructed by God in a dream to stop falling men by the reason of my dresses which exposes my body shape and when men see it they began to feel seduced.

In order to adhere to God instructions I decided to start wearing hijab to cover my backsides especially, though I had several queries by my fellow Christians that I’m copying the lifestyle of Muslims by wearing hijab, but that is not my motive.”

