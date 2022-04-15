TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz has reacted after his babymama leaked the faces of his twins amidst his marriage crisis with Funke Akindele.

The drama started after someone called out Funke Akindele’s step son, Benito, referring to him as a drug addict.

Following this, one of JJC’s baby mamas, Mella, threatened to expose all his affairs with the actress as she leaked the faces of their twins for the first time ever.

Funke and JJC with their twins

In reaction, the businessman took to his Instagram story to express how he feels about the development.

“You know yourselves,” he wrote in the caption of a video subtly cursing out Mella.

In another story, he added, “Misery needs company.”

Watch the video below,

