Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skills reacts after his babymama leaked faces of his twins with Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz has reacted after his babymama leaked the faces of his twins amidst his marriage crisis with Funke Akindele.

The drama started after someone called out Funke Akindele’s step son, Benito, referring to him as a drug addict.

Following this, one of JJC’s baby mamas, Mella, threatened to expose all his affairs with the actress as she leaked the faces of their twins for the first time ever.

In reaction, the businessman took to his Instagram story to express how he feels about the development.

“You know yourselves,” he wrote in the caption of a video subtly cursing out Mella.

In another story, he added, “Misery needs company.”

Watch the video below,