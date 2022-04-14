JJC Skillz’s baby mama leaks faces of Funke Akindele’s twins as she threatens to expose marriage crisis

Ex-music producer, JJC Skillz’s baby mama threatens to reveal Funke Akindele’s marriage crisis as she leaks a photo Showing the faces of their twins.

This comes after Mella, the baby mama, claimed that the actress is a bully in contrast to the public face of a sweetheart.

Mella insinuated that the Nollywood actress knew about the disclosure of her son’s drug issue after taking to Instagram to reveal the faces of Funke Akindele’s twins for the first time.

“If you don’t want me to expose your family then don’t expose mine. Funke and Abdul Bello,” she wrote in a post while sharing the photo.

In other news; On Twitter, a woman known as @BriEsquire revealed how the wife of a married man with whom she had exchanged contacts added her to a group chat.