Hilarious moment staffs surprise boss on April Fool’s day as they all arrive at work dressed exactly like him (video)

By Ezie Innocent

A company’s staffs  startled their boss by showing up at work at the same time, dressed identically to their boss.

The staff is dressed in dark blue pants and sky blue long-sleeved shirts. Brown shoes were also worn by many.

As they walked into their office building, their supervisor was observed taking water from the dispenser, completely oblivious of the situation.

“Oh my God!” he exclaims when he sees them coming in one after the other in the exact same outfit he is wearing.

“We dressed as our boss for April Fool’s day,” a staff who shared the video online wrote.

Watch the video below;

