Popular crossdresser, James Brown, has shared a video which captures the moment he tackled his classmates during class presentation.

Apparently, his classmates had a problem with his style of reading during the class presentation and they were heard grumbling and making sounds while he presented.

“If you have issues with the way I’m reading, come outside and read it durling”, James Brown sternly told them, and immediately continued his presentation.

James Brown is currently in the United Kingdom for study, never misses an opportunity to give his fans and followers updates on his studies and life in the diaspora.

Sharing the video, James wrote,

“School 🏫 Girl 👧 One of my powerful skills is presentation & am always open to learning more 🥰 enjoy 😉 the process”